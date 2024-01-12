en English
Health

Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?

As the winter chill sets in, the allure of heated blankets and car seats becomes unbeatable. Yet, fertility experts are urging caution, as these seemingly harmless comforts may pose a serious threat to male fertility. Dr. Ippokratis Sarris, an authority in reproductive medicine, has voiced concerns about the potential risks associated with prolonged use of these heating devices.

The Heat-Fertility Nexus

At the heart of the issue lies the delicate balance between staying warm and safeguarding reproductive health. Dr. Sarris warns that these heated comforts can elevate the temperature of the testes, potentially disrupting sperm production. This effect, while reversible, could prove detrimental for those attempting to conceive. Studies corroborate this, indicating that an uptick in testicular temperature can bring about changes in sperm count, morphology, and motility.

Other Heat Sources: Equally Detrimental

Heated car seats and electric blankets are not alone in posing such risks. Other heat sources like the snug fit of cycling shorts and the warmth from laptops placed directly on laps have also been implicated. Allan Pacey, a professor of andrology, extends this logic to the heating effect of these devices during cold weather, arguing that they could diminish sperm production. He advises men who are trying for a pregnancy to steer clear of these heat sources.

Heat Damage: A Barrier to Fertilization

Dr. Channa Jayasena from Imperial College London concurs that heat can inflict damage on sperm, rendering them less capable of fertilizing an egg. Terry Sullivan from Fertility Family also echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that even minor temperature increases can impede sperm production. He warns that sustained heat exposure could have a negative impact on male fertility, further complicating the path to conception.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

