Heat Waves Threaten Pregnant Women: Risks of Miscarriage, Preterm Delivery Rise

Maternal health experts have raised alarms over the heightened risks of miscarriage, early labor, and preterm delivery for pregnant women during heat waves. Severe dehydration, heat exhaustion, and hypotension are among the adverse effects these conditions can have on expectant mothers, due to significant fluid reduction in their bodies. In conversations with PUNCH Healthwise, these experts emphasized the need for pregnant women to seek shade, hydrate regularly, and remain in well-ventilated areas to mitigate these risks.

Advertisment

Understanding the Impact

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) notes that heat waves, characterized by temperatures significantly above normal for consecutive days, pose a grave health risk not only to pregnant women but also to infants, children, and the elderly. The frequency, duration, and severity of these heat waves are on the rise, largely attributed to climate change. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency's forecast of a persistent heat wave brings to light the immediate need for preventive measures to protect vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women and children, from the adverse health outcomes associated with extreme heat.

Expert Advice for Pregnant Women

Advertisment

Prof. Adegboyega Fawole, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, highlighted the unique vulnerability of pregnant women and children to heat waves. He advised pregnant women to work in cool, well-ventilated environments, avoid direct sunlight, wear light clothing, and take frequent cold baths. Prof. Fawole and Prof. Ishaq Abdul, another expert in the field, both stress the importance of staying hydrated by drinking water intermittently and ensuring access to a cool environment at home and in the workplace. They also caution against walking in the sun for extended periods, which can exacerbate dehydration and lead to more severe health issues.

Community Support is Key

Prof. Abdul calls for community and family support to ensure pregnant women have access to cool environments, emphasizing the serious implications of heat waves on maternal health. With the ongoing challenges of constant electricity supply in many regions, the availability of fans and cooling systems in homes and offices is crucial. Additionally, caregivers are urged to prioritize water over juices for children's hydration, to prevent diarrhea and maintain optimal hydration levels.

As the world grapples with the escalating challenges of climate change, the health risks posed by heat waves, especially to pregnant women, cannot be overstated. The collective effort of communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers will be pivotal in safeguarding the health and well-being of expectant mothers and their unborn children during these increasingly common extreme weather events.