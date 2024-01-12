en English
Climate & Environment

Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas’ Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas’ Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis

On a day when the mercury soared to 110 degrees, Don Green, collapsed on his driveway. His death was not an isolated event, but a part of a record-breaking year for heat-related fatalities in Texas. Green was one of the 334 Texans whose lives were claimed by the relentless heat in 2023, surpassing the previous record set in 2011. As friends and family gathered on the banks of the Brazos River to remember him, they brought into stark focus the personal toll of the climate crisis.

Climate Change: The Invisible Culprit

The surge in heat-related deaths in Texas is outpacing the state’s population growth. Climate change is identified as a critical factor, escalating the severity and frequency of heat waves. The most populous metro regions in Texas, such as Houston and Dallas Fort Worth, along with border regions, bore the brunt of these deaths. The victims encompassed all age groups, from migrants crossing the border to outdoor workers like Eugene Gates Jr., a postal worker, whose death ignited nationwide alarm.

2023: The Hottest Year on Record

According to Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, 2023 was not only the hottest year on record for Texas, but it was also the Earth’s warmest year ever documented. The state was subjected to a series of billion-dollar weather and climate-related disasters, including a severe drought and a relentless heat wave that caused an estimated $14.5 billion in damage. The statistics underpin the direct connection between climate change and the exacerbation of Texas heat waves.

Addressing the Heat Exposure Threat

In the face of the escalating threat of heat exposure, there are growing calls for enhanced protections for outdoor workers and a reconsideration of the risks associated with extreme temperatures. The stories of the victims, such as Green, underscore the urgency of addressing the climate crisis. As Texas grapples with its new normal of record-breaking heat, the human cost of climate change is impossible to ignore.

Climate & Environment Health United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

