HealthPlus Fertility Center Introduces Revolutionary Fertility Preservation Technique

In a significant leap forward for fertility preservation, Dubai's HealthPlus Fertility Center has announced the introduction of an innovative technique known as ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC). A beacon of hope for those requiring immediate medical intervention that might jeopardize their fertility, OTC represents a transformative advance in the field of reproductive medicine.

Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation: A New Hope

OTC involves a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which a portion of the ovary is extracted. This ovarian tissue is then thinly sliced, treated with a preservative, and stored in cryogenic freezers. When the patient decides they're ready to start a family, the preserved tissue can be reimplanted, restoring normal hormonal and reproductive functions.

The procedure is particularly beneficial for patients who are about to undergo treatments such as chemotherapy for cancer, which can severely impact fertility. As Dr. Walid Sayed, the Medical Director at HealthPlus Fertility Center, emphasizes, such services can radically alter the course of patients' lives, allowing them to prioritize their health without sacrificing their ability to have children in the future.

HealthPlus Fertility Center: Pioneering Patient Care

Part of the M42 group, HealthPlus Fertility Center is a leading healthcare provider in the region dedicated to leveraging data-driven technology to enhance patient care. With a track record of assisting in the conception of over 4,000 children in its 12-year history, the center offers a comprehensive range of fertility treatments, staffed by Western-certified professionals.

Expert Opinions on OTC

Healthcare professionals hail OTC as a groundbreaking option in fertility preservation. Dr. Ahmad Raza from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi underscores how OTC can significantly improve the quality of life for cancer survivors by preserving their reproductive capabilities. Meanwhile, Professor Ahmed Elbohoty underlines the importance of OTC for young girls and those with genetic conditions leading to rapid loss of fertility, asserting that it opens up new possibilities for them to conceive in future.