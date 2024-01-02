en English
Health

Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers

At the intersection of healthcare and hospitality, a new venture christened Healthpitality is poised to redefine the narrative. Founded by Neel Ghoshal, this innovative business model aspires to provide an alternative to conventional health insurance, specifically tailored to hospitality workers. Ghoshal’s personal tragedy, the loss of his mother due to healthcare accessibility issues, fueled the inception of this solution.

Healthpitality: A Novel Approach to Healthcare

Healthpitality operates on a membership-based model, predominantly leveraging telehealth services to address the medical needs of hospitality employees. A demographic where over half lack health insurance from their employers, it’s a move that could potentially revolutionize the industry standards. Set to launch in January in South Carolina and Florida, it offers unlimited telehealth visits and envisions restaurants offering memberships as a benefit to their staff.

Service Cost and Coverage

The service imposes a fee on employers ranging from $38 to $55 per employee per month, with an additional $250 onboarding fee. Individual workers can also avail the service for a monthly subscription of $65. While telehealth forms the crux of Healthpitality’s services, in-person visits will remain a necessity for certain health requirements and will attract additional costs.

Future Plans

The company’s ambitions extend beyond acute care. Healthpitality aims to venture into primary care and preventive medicine, with the ultimate vision of creating a comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem dedicated to the hospitality industry. Neel Ghoshal’s initiative not only addresses a significant gap in healthcare access but also holds the potential to reshape the hospitality sector’s approach to employee welfare.

Health
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

