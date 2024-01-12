en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants

In a recent study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers investigated the durability of the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2, focusing particularly on the newly hypermutated Omicron BA.2.86 variant. The study centered on healthcare workers who had been vaccinated and previously infected, with blood samples taken in mid-late 2023.

Robust CD4 T Cell Response

The findings revealed that about 95% of the participants demonstrated a sturdy CD4 T cell response to the ancestral spike protein, even 1.5 years after their last infection. This robust response was observed across various Omicron variants, including BA.1, BA.2.86, and XBB.1. The consistency of the CD4 T cell response across these variants highlights the adaptability and resilience of the human immune system.

Variable CD8 T Cell Response

However, the CD8 T cell responses to the ancestral spike were not as strong. Some individuals showed no response or a diminished response, although some developed CD8 responses to Omicron variants. This variable response suggests the nuanced and complex nature of the immune system’s interaction with different viral strains.

Responses to Other Viral Proteins

Interestingly, the study also noted T cell responses to other viral proteins, such as nucleocapsid (N) and membrane (M) proteins. These findings underscore the comprehensive approach our immune system takes in combating viruses, targeting not just one, but multiple proteins to ensure effective neutralization.

The Role of Hybrid Immunity

The study concluded with the suggestion that hybrid immunity plays a part in the accumulation of T cells capable of recognizing highly mutated variants. This indicates a robust memory T cell response in healthcare workers long after the Omicron wave. Overall, the findings illuminate the remarkable resilience and adaptability of the human immune system, particularly in those at the frontlines of the pandemic.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
16 mins ago
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
A groundbreaking study from the University of East Anglia has shed new light on the effectiveness of psychotherapy in treating adults suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), particularly those exposed to multiple traumatic events. Published in The Lancet Psychiatry, the research involved an intensive meta-analysis of data from approximately 10,600 patients. It has affirmed that
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
33 mins ago
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
38 mins ago
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
19 mins ago
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
27 mins ago
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
32 mins ago
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
30 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
44 seconds
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
15 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
16 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
19 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
21 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
23 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
26 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
27 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
42 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app