Health

Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants

In a recent study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers investigated the durability of the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2, focusing particularly on the newly hypermutated Omicron BA.2.86 variant. The study centered on healthcare workers who had been vaccinated and previously infected, with blood samples taken in mid-late 2023.

Robust CD4 T Cell Response

The findings revealed that about 95% of the participants demonstrated a sturdy CD4 T cell response to the ancestral spike protein, even 1.5 years after their last infection. This robust response was observed across various Omicron variants, including BA.1, BA.2.86, and XBB.1. The consistency of the CD4 T cell response across these variants highlights the adaptability and resilience of the human immune system.

Variable CD8 T Cell Response

However, the CD8 T cell responses to the ancestral spike were not as strong. Some individuals showed no response or a diminished response, although some developed CD8 responses to Omicron variants. This variable response suggests the nuanced and complex nature of the immune system’s interaction with different viral strains.

Responses to Other Viral Proteins

Interestingly, the study also noted T cell responses to other viral proteins, such as nucleocapsid (N) and membrane (M) proteins. These findings underscore the comprehensive approach our immune system takes in combating viruses, targeting not just one, but multiple proteins to ensure effective neutralization.

The Role of Hybrid Immunity

The study concluded with the suggestion that hybrid immunity plays a part in the accumulation of T cells capable of recognizing highly mutated variants. This indicates a robust memory T cell response in healthcare workers long after the Omicron wave. Overall, the findings illuminate the remarkable resilience and adaptability of the human immune system, particularly in those at the frontlines of the pandemic.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

