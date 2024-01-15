en English
Health

Healthcare System’s Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities

As the baby boomer generation enters its twilight years, there’s a marked growth in the number of older adults grappling with disabilities. The spectrum of disabilities ranges from mobility constraints to vision and hearing impairments, cognitive challenges, and difficulties in performing daily tasks. However, the current healthcare system has grossly underestimated this demographic shift and its implications, a grim fact laid bare during the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare Crisis Highlighted by the Pandemic

During the pandemic, older adults with disabilities grappled with an uphill battle to receive treatments. This struggle was underscored by dishearteningly high mortality rates among this vulnerable population group. The lack of preparedness within the healthcare system to cater to this demographic was glaringly evident, making it a focus of attention for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Addressing the Shortcomings

Both HHS and NIH are taking decisive steps to remedy this systemic shortcoming. The initiatives range from improving access to medical treatments and equipment to launching web-based programs tailored for people with disabilities. Acknowledging them as a demographic with unique health concerns requiring more research and attention, it is a significant step towards inclusivity.

Physician Bias and Lack of Knowledge

However, the road to achieving holistic healthcare for people with disabilities is riddled with hurdles. A 2021 survey revealed that a substantial number of physicians harbor biases against these individuals. A whopping 82 percent of the physicians surveyed believed that people with disabilities have a poorer quality of life. What’s more, only 57 percent expressed a willingness to provide care for them. Many physicians also demonstrated a lack of understanding of their obligations under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), leading to inadequate medical care for disabled patients. This includes an absence of essential facilities like height-adjustable tables, mechanical lifts, scales for wheelchair users, and advanced diagnostic imaging equipment for those with severe mobility limitations.

Proposed Changes and Future Directions

In a bid to address these pressing issues, HHS has proposed changes to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. These changes aim to set enforceable standards for accessible medical equipment and mandate that electronic medical records and medical websites be user-friendly for people with impairments. Furthermore, NIH now recognizes people with disabilities as a population group with health disparities, paving the way for new funding to be allocated for research. However, a significant barrier remains: many older adults do not self-identify as disabled. This lack of self-identification affects their integration into the disability rights movement and restricts their access to necessary support and accommodations.

In the face of a rapidly aging population, a comprehensive approach to healthcare that includes targeted programs, policies, and research for people with disabilities is not only the need of the hour but a matter of human rights and dignity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

