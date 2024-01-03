en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Healthcare Shift in Hays, Kansas: HaysMed No Longer In-Network for UHC Marketplace Plans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Healthcare Shift in Hays, Kansas: HaysMed No Longer In-Network for UHC Marketplace Plans

In a significant turn of events, residents of Hays, Kansas, are being forced to reconfigure their healthcare coverage due to a pivotal change in UnitedHealthcare’s (UHC) policies. The Hays Medical Center (HaysMed), a cornerstone of the local healthcare infrastructure, has officially declared that it is no longer an in-network provider for UHC Marketplace insurance policies. The repercussions of this announcement are immediate and profound, with UHC Marketplace policyholders facing potentially higher out-of-network costs if they seek treatment at HaysMed.

Notification and Impact

The news regarding this major policy shift was disseminated to the affected clients via a Facebook post from the hospital. A visit to the UHC website reveals that the nearest in-network hospitals for these clients are now located approximately 25 to 31 miles away from Hays, a distance that adds another layer of difficulty to the situation.

Options for UHC Marketplace Plan Members

HaysMed is urging UHC Marketplace plan members to reassess their coverage and contemplate changing their insurance by the looming deadline of January 16. Any new plan selected will come into effect from February 1. HealthCare.gov, a federal platform for health insurance information and enrollment, lists 45 Marketplace plans available to Hays residents. These include 12 plans from UHC, three of which boast the lowest premiums, a significant factor in their initial selection by many customers.

Commitment to Patient Care

In the wake of concerns voiced by clients about the network change, HaysMed has reiterated its commitment to preserving the relationship between patients and their healthcare providers. Shae Veach, HaysMed’s Vice President for Regional Operations, and UHC’s Public Relations Manager, Spencer Leuning, both acknowledge ongoing negotiations aimed at potentially reinstating Hays Medical Center in UHC’s network for Marketplace plans. It’s crucial to note that the hospital remains in-network for other types of UHC plans, such as commercial and Medicaid.

0
Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
56 seconds ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Health authorities worldwide are urging parents to vaccinate their children aged between 5 and 11 with the new bivalent booster shot, offering enhanced protection against COVID-19 and its variants. This initiative is a significant part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, focusing particularly on younger populations seen as vulnerable to the pandemic’s impacts. Dr.
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
5 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
8 mins ago
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
4 mins ago
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
56 seconds
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
1 min
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app