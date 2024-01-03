Healthcare Shift in Hays, Kansas: HaysMed No Longer In-Network for UHC Marketplace Plans

In a significant turn of events, residents of Hays, Kansas, are being forced to reconfigure their healthcare coverage due to a pivotal change in UnitedHealthcare’s (UHC) policies. The Hays Medical Center (HaysMed), a cornerstone of the local healthcare infrastructure, has officially declared that it is no longer an in-network provider for UHC Marketplace insurance policies. The repercussions of this announcement are immediate and profound, with UHC Marketplace policyholders facing potentially higher out-of-network costs if they seek treatment at HaysMed.

Notification and Impact

The news regarding this major policy shift was disseminated to the affected clients via a Facebook post from the hospital. A visit to the UHC website reveals that the nearest in-network hospitals for these clients are now located approximately 25 to 31 miles away from Hays, a distance that adds another layer of difficulty to the situation.

Options for UHC Marketplace Plan Members

HaysMed is urging UHC Marketplace plan members to reassess their coverage and contemplate changing their insurance by the looming deadline of January 16. Any new plan selected will come into effect from February 1. HealthCare.gov, a federal platform for health insurance information and enrollment, lists 45 Marketplace plans available to Hays residents. These include 12 plans from UHC, three of which boast the lowest premiums, a significant factor in their initial selection by many customers.

Commitment to Patient Care

In the wake of concerns voiced by clients about the network change, HaysMed has reiterated its commitment to preserving the relationship between patients and their healthcare providers. Shae Veach, HaysMed’s Vice President for Regional Operations, and UHC’s Public Relations Manager, Spencer Leuning, both acknowledge ongoing negotiations aimed at potentially reinstating Hays Medical Center in UHC’s network for Marketplace plans. It’s crucial to note that the hospital remains in-network for other types of UHC plans, such as commercial and Medicaid.