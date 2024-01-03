HealthCare Royalty Advances Operations with New Debt Vehicle and Strategic Appointments

HealthCare Royalty (HCRx), a leading royalty acquisition firm boasting of an investment portfolio exceeding $5 billion in over 85 biopharmaceutical products, has announced major strides in its operations. The company has closed a new vehicle dedicated to providing debt solutions to budding biopharmaceutical firms, with a fund exceeding $250 million earmarked for debt transactions. This initiative is a follow-up to the firm’s maiden debt-focused vehicle launched in October, and is targeted towards boosting funding for product launches and development in the biopharma sector.

HCRx Appoints David Bryant as Advisor

As part of its strategic developments, HCRx has appointed David Bryant as an advisor for its operations in the United Kingdom and European Union. Bryant, a seasoned veteran in the pharmaceutical industry, has served in top positions in firms such as Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, and holds a wealth of experience that HCRx aims to leverage for growth in the European biopharma ecosystem.

Internal Promotions and Formation of Management Committee

HCRx has also announced internal promotions, including the elevation of Amy Zacharias to Senior Vice President – Finance, Michele Romaniello to Senior Vice President – Operations, Dr. Yichen Wang to Vice President – Research, and Evan Bograd to Senior Associate – Investments. In addition, the firm’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Warren Cooper, will head HCRx’s Senior Advisor Board, a key constituent in the firm’s due diligence process.

Notably, HCRx has set up a Management Committee tasked with guiding the firm’s strategy and execution. The committee comprises of Carlos Almodvar, Dr. Shin Kang, Tony Rapsomanikis, and John Urquhart.

HCRx’s Optimism in the Current Market

The leadership at HCRx believes that the present time is ripe for flourishing in the royalty acquisition and biopharmaceutical credit markets. They express confidence in the team’s capacity to capitalize on the existing opportunities and steer the firm towards further growth and success.