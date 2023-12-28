en English
Economy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention

In a significant development aimed at revamping the patient experience, recent changes in the healthcare system are expected to save patients both time and money typically spent on visits to their general practitioners. The primary objective of these reforms is to simplify the healthcare experience for individuals by enhancing accessibility and efficiency of medical services, leading to a potential reduction in healthcare costs.

Improving Corporate Wellness

Over the years, corporate wellness programs have emerged as a crucial element for fostering a healthy and productive workforce. By focusing on improving employee health, these programs are instrumental in reducing absenteeism and increasing productivity. Adopting a data-driven approach to evaluate and customize these programs can potentially lead to long-term cost savings and talent retention. An important aspect of these wellness initiatives is regular health screenings, which play a pivotal role in early disease detection, managing chronic conditions, and enhancing productivity.

Addressing Medical Billing Errors

Another major issue plaguing the healthcare industry is medical billing errors. Recent reports suggest that up to 40% of claim statements have errors, leading to considerable losses. One recent case in California saw a doctor sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for a $12 million Medicare fraud scheme involving unnecessary vein ablation procedures and incorrect billing codes. Outsourcing coding tasks to a third-party organization with remote teams can help reduce overhead costs and prevent these costly errors.

Optimizing Healthcare Spending

Efforts to optimize healthcare spending have also seen promising results. For instance, a privately-owned skilled nursing facility engaged a partner to help with cost savings measures. The guidance and cost savings proved to be significantly more impactful than a competitor. The optimization suggested slight changes to food orders and acquisition of disposable products from other partners, leading to significant savings. Implementing all the suggested changes would equate to over $100,000 of savings annually.

Unique Property Deal

In another unrelated development, a waterfront property has been sold for $375,000. However, there’s a catch: the property cannot be used for overnight stays. This unique stipulation may attract certain buyers looking for waterfront real estate without the need for residential accommodations.

Economy Health
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

