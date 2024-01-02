Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies

As the world ushers in 2024, businesses globally are grappling with a persistent challenge – employee retention. A recent CNBC SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey reveals that over one-third of workers have considered leaving their jobs. This statistic underscores a shifting landscape in the world of work, where the most coveted employee perk is no longer traditional incentives such as 401(k) matches or gym memberships. Instead, the spotlight is on fully paid health care premiums. In an era marked by income inequality, the ability to afford health care is stretched thin, particularly for those at the lowest income levels.

A New Paradigm in Employee Benefits

More than half of the employees surveyed prioritize fully paid health care premiums above all other benefits. This preference reflects the weight of healthcare costs in the face of rising income inequality. Interestingly, nearly 20% of workers are willing to accept lower wages in exchange for better health benefits. This shift in employee preferences is a clear indication of the importance of access to affordable healthcare.

Health Benefits: A Deciding Factor for Minority and Young Workers

The survey also sheds light on the fact that minority groups and younger employees place a higher value on health benefits when contemplating job changes. Currently, employers cover approximately 81% of health care plan costs, leaving employees to shoulder the remaining burden. Despite health care inflation typically exceeding general inflation, employers are making concerted efforts to mitigate the impact by limiting deductible increases or offering more flexible plans.

A Broader Strategy for Talent Retention

These initiatives are part of a wider strategy to attract and retain talent. By addressing the diverse needs of their workforce, companies are offering a variety of retirement, health, and well-being benefits. As they navigate the complex landscape of employee retention in 2024, businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of investing in their employees’ health and well-being.