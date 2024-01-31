Healthcare Groups Champion Legislation for Worker Safety and Mental Health

In a bid to safeguard the physical and mental wellbeing of healthcare workers, key healthcare provider groups and legislative allies are rallying behind bills that seek to stem the tide of violence against these frontline heroes. The American Hospital Association (AHA) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) recently held a briefing to drum up support for the Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees (SAVE) Act. This legislation, if enacted, would consider assaulting healthcare workers a federal crime and provide grants for protective measures.

Fighting Rising Violence Against Healthcare Workers

The well-attended briefing, which saw participation from many congressional staff, underscored the escalating violence against healthcare workers and its cascading impact on patient care and provider shortages. The SAVE Act, encapsulated in H.R. 2584/S. 2768, seeks to address this grave issue. The Act, with its federal protections for healthcare workers, has garnered widespread support from diverse stakeholders. Notable among them are small, rural hospitals that bear a unique set of challenges.

Lobbying for Mental Health Legislation

Alongside the push for the SAVE Act, the healthcare industry is also championing the reauthorization of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. This act, infused with over $100 million in mental health funding for healthcare providers, is set to expire in 2024. Advocates propose to extend the funding for another five years. The Act is pivotal in addressing the high levels of burnout, stress, and mental health issues among healthcare workers—a situation that has worsened in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support from Healthcare Organizations

Backing for the reauthorization of the Dr. Lorna Breen Act cuts across more than 40 healthcare organizations. These groups are united in their efforts to protect healthcare workers from burnout and mental health issues, and in their call for a national awareness campaign. The SAVE Act, with its provision for 10- and 20-year prison sentences for those who assault healthcare workers, is seen as a robust response to the worsening violence in hospitals and other healthcare settings.