Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Invites Proposals for Health and Wellness Grants

The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) has commenced its grant portal for 2024 Cycle 1 grants, marking the onset of a crucial initiative to bolster health and wellness across La Porte County. The foundation seeks proposals that align with its strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. Furthermore, it is also accepting applications for Healthy La Porte grant requests, a category carved out for ideas that may not fall under the traditional strategic priorities but still address the health and wellness needs of the county.

HFL’s Strategic Priorities

One of the critical factors that the HFL emphasizes while reviewing grant proposals is their alignment with the foundation’s strategic priorities. These priorities, namely Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds serve as the bedrock of HFL’s mission to foster a healthier community. Proposals that aim to effect positive change in line with these indicators are likely to catch the foundation’s eye.

In addition to the standard strategic priorities, the HFL also offers the Healthy La Porte grant opportunities. These grants aim to address the health and wellness needs of the La Porte County residents, even if they do not fall within the set strategic priorities. The Healthy La Porte grants are designed to support the expansion of successful health and wellness programs, enable the exploration of new initiatives to address identified needs and promote collaborations that enhance the community’s health and wellness services.

Encouraging Applications

As part of its commitment to making a broad-based impact, the HFL encourages applicants to submit proposals that will contribute to the overall well-being of La Porte County residents. Whether it is through alignment with HFL’s strategic priorities or via the Healthy La Porte grant opportunities, the foundation seeks initiatives that have the potential to effect meaningful change. Additionally, the HFL has also introduced a simpler application process for grants up to $10,000, making it more accessible for a wider range of applicants to pitch their projects and programs.

Since 2017, HFL has invested more than $41 million in the community through grantmaking, infrastructure, and capacity building. With the 2024 Cycle 1 grants, the foundation is set to continue this trend, reinforcing its commitment to empowering the residents of La Porte County to live healthily.