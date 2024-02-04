Healthcare Centres Conference in Bahrain: A Confluence of Minds for Medical Excellence

The Healthcare Centres Conference and Exhibition, under the theme 'From Theory to Excellence', has taken center stage in Manama, Bahrain, drawing a significant attendance of 800 participants. This assemblage of specialist doctors, academics, consultants, experts, and students, features 76 illustrious speakers, both from Bahrain and abroad.

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange

Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayed Jawad Hassan, Bahrain's Minister of Health, during the opening ceremony, underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to fortifying the healthcare sector. She extolled the importance of hosting such conferences, emphasizing their role as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and the progression of health and medical sciences.

Wide-Ranging Agenda and Key Discussions

Dr. Ejlal Faisal Al Alawi, CEO of Primary Healthcare Centres, delineated the conference's comprehensive schedule. This includes 14 workshops that encompass a broad spectrum of topics such as family and emergency medicine, infection control, vaccinations, chronic, infectious, and hereditary diseases, mental health, and oral and dental health.

Aiming for Excellence in Primary Healthcare

The conference also sets the stage for discourse on the evolution of primary healthcare policies, breakthroughs in treatments and medical devices, and enhancements in quality and safety of health services. Additionally, it serves as a forum for exchanging insights on health institutional accreditation and the effective implementation of medical and health regulations. A total of 38 plenary sessions will shed light on the legal and ethical aspects of primary healthcare.

In line with its theme 'From Theory to Excellence', the conference aims to spotlight Bahrain's initiatives to develop the health sector, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence in healthcare provision.