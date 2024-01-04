en English
Health

Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

In a significant announcement, Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, confirmed the restoration of a full medical discount for journalists at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC). The move, announced during a visit to the RIC, promises to ease financial burdens for journalists seeking healthcare services at the RIC.

Revitalizing the Journalists’ Medical Discount

The announcement came as Dr. Nasir conducted a comprehensive inspection of the RIC facilities and interacted with patients. The minister confirmed that a memorandum of understanding between the National Press Club’s Rawalpindi camp office and the RIC administration would be signed in the immediate future. This agreement will swiftly facilitate access to the medical discount for journalists.

Modernization of Healthcare Facilities

During his visit, Dr. Nasir highlighted the high-quality medical facilities at RIC, including the recent addition of a state-of-the-art 640-slice CT scan machine. This advanced equipment, a rarity in the country, underscores the RIC’s commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare services.

Expanding Child Healthcare Services

Dr. Nasir also revealed plans for the addition of a special pediatric ward with 40 beds. This initiative is a significant step in modernizing the hospital’s services to meet contemporary healthcare standards. The upcoming pediatric ward will enhance the RIC’s capacity to cater to children’s medical needs.

The minister’s visit, which included tours of various wards and a thorough briefing on the hospital’s facilities, signals ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services for the benefit of residents from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, KPK, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Health Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

