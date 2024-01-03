en English
Health

Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Despite the strides made in healthcare affordability over the past few years, approximately 5 million Texans remain uninsured. This figure is particularly perplexing, given that many of these individuals are eligible for healthcare plans through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace. With the enrollment deadline looming on January 16, the question beckons: Why are Texans not taking advantage of these opportunities?

Affordability and Accessibility in Healthcare

Non-profit organization Texas 2036, dedicated to researching the state’s development, underscores that affordability changes have made healthcare plans more accessible for Texans. These changes include subsidies from the American Rescue Plan Act and various state-level adjustments implemented in 2021. However, despite these improvements, the number of uninsured remains alarmingly high.

The Middle-Class Dilemma

Charles Miller, a policy advisor from Texas 2036, identifies several reasons for the persistent lack of insurance among Texans. These include unemployment, lack of coverage from employers, and misconceptions about eligibility for subsidies. He emphasized that a significant proportion of the uninsured are middle-class earners, who often fall through the cracks due to their income bracket. Miller urges this demographic to revisit the marketplace and reevaluate their options, as the situation has significantly improved over the past year.

Signs of Progress

Last year, there was a discernible uptick in the purchase of gold level plans, often indicative of the positive impact of state laws in making premiums more affordable. The increase in the uptake of these plans suggests a growing awareness and utilization of the improved healthcare landscape. However, it also highlights the need for continued education and outreach to ensure more Texans can access the healthcare they need.

In the midst of this healthcare conundrum, Texas is also grappling with a significant opioid crisis. The state has seen an alarming number of opioid-related overdoses, with more than 645,000 deaths reported from 1999 to 2021. In response, lawmakers are introducing legislation to combat the rise of fentanyl overdoses, including decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips and joining a multistate opioid settlement with CVS Pharmacy. These efforts, combined with the focus on healthcare accessibility, reflect the multifaceted challenges the state faces in ensuring the well-being of its residents.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

