Health Systems Turn Venture Capitalists: A New Era for Health Tech Startups

In the complex landscape of healthcare, numerous health systems have been establishing their own venture capital (VC) arms to support health tech startups. This support goes beyond mere capital infusion, offering startups a wealth of industry expertise, insights into hospital operations, and the perfect environment to pilot digital tools. When health systems invest in these startups, they become active partners in the shaping of tools they will eventually implement to solve pressing issues like clinician burnout, payment delays, and high hospital readmission rates.

Health Systems as Venture Capitalists

At present, there are at least 23 active health system VC arms in operation, actively investing in the future of healthcare technology. This involvement greatly enhances the chances of success for tech pilots, helping startups navigate the complexities of care delivery and receive guidance throughout their development process. The partnership forged between health systems and startups extends far beyond a simple investor-investee relationship, placing health systems at the heart of technological innovation in healthcare.

Benefits to Health Tech Startups

Health tech startups that receive investment from health system VC arms gain much more than financial backing. They gain access to invaluable industry expertise and insights into hospital workflows, which can drive the alignment of their products with the actual needs and practices of healthcare providers. This alignment can pave the way for smoother integration and higher adoption rates of new technologies, ultimately leading to improved patient health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Memorial Hermann: A Case Study

Memorial Hermann in Houston serves as an example of a health system with an investment arm that ensures it is partnering with the right companies to foster strategic relationships. When a health system has an investment relationship with a startup, they are more careful with the technology pilot design, providing the resources, feedback, and expertise needed for success. This collaborative approach helps startups navigate the complexities of care delivery, ensuring that the solutions developed truly address critical industry issues.