Health Surveillance Reports Reveal Disease Outbreaks and High Reporting Completeness

In a significant stride towards the fight against diseases, latest surveillance summaries reveal a high completeness rate with 93% of health facilities submitting their weekly reports. This matches the rate from epidemiological week 2 and surpasses the set benchmark of 80%. Each state's contribution varies with Hirshabelle State leading the pack at 98%, while Galmudug State lags behind at 87%.

Case Reports Across the Disease Spectrum

The reports contain details of suspected cases of a range of diseases, from Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera (612 cases) to Neonatal tetanus (2 cases). Other diseases documented include Acute jaundice syndrome (5), Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) (1), Dysentery (368), Measles (332), Meningitis (12), Whooping Cough (124), COVID-19 (8), Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) (1487), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) (1152), Typhoid (480), and Diphtheria (15). The reports also confirmed 296 cases of Malaria.

Ongoing Disease Outbreaks

The situation is further compounded by two ongoing confirmed disease outbreaks: AWD/Cholera and Measles, reported from several administrative regions. Public health laboratories have reported six confirmed cases of Cholera during week 3.

Peru’s Dengue Outbreak and its Impact

On a related note, the health surveillance report also sheds light on the alarming surge of dengue cases in Peru. With a staggering 222,620 cases and 381 dengue-associated deaths reported in the first 30 weeks of 2023, the outbreak has put the healthcare system under intense strain. This led to a nationwide epidemiologic alert and mobilization of CDC employees to aid in the investigation. The report provides insights into age-specific incidence, case fatality ratio, and the distribution of deaths across various regions of Peru.

The situation underscores the urgency to implement a broad, integrated surveillance and response strategy. It also emphasizes the need for additional interventions and resources, including vaccines and effective vector control methods, to curb dengue morbidity and mortality.