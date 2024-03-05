Health Scare in Abakaliki: Decomposing Body Causes Shutdown of Shops and Fears of Outbreak

Fears of a potential disease outbreak have escalated among residents and business owners in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, after the discovery of a decomposing body near a bustling area. Found on Saturday, 2nd March 2024, the body's presence and the ensuing stench have led to significant disruptions, including the closure of over 50 shops and the avoidance of the area by road users.

Advertisment

The discovery of the decomposing corpse between a popular filling station and Spera-in-deo Plaza has not only caused distress among locals but has also led to financial losses for shop owners.

One shop owner, Blessing, highlighted the severe impact on her business, stating that the stench has deterred customers, forcing her to stay away and consequently suffer monetary losses. Despite repeated attempts to alert government and security agencies, the body remained unevacuated, further exacerbating the situation.

Efforts to Address the Situation

In the wake of growing concerns, some business operators took matters into their own hands, pooling resources to facilitate the removal of the body. According to reports, each shop owner contributed N2,000 towards the evacuation effort. Government officials from the Ministry of Environment were reportedly mobilized to undertake the task on Tuesday afternoon. However, even by the evening of the same day, the body had not been removed, leaving the community in a state of anxious anticipation.

The incident has not only highlighted the immediate health risks associated with the decomposing body but also raised questions about the efficiency of public services in responding to emergencies.