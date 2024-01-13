en English
Health

Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST


Microplastics and nanoparticles, minute particles of plastic, have increasingly become a pressing concern for human health, infiltrating our water sources, food, and even the air we breathe. Medical experts are now turning their attention towards the potential health risks posed by these invisible pollutants, particularly Bisphenol A (BPA), a toxic compound found in polycarbonates used to line plastic bottles.

Unseen Threats in our Midst

A litre of drinking water could potentially contain up to 250,000 plastic particles, according to a study mentioned in the web page content. The study throws light on the omnipresence of microplastics in our environment, tracing their sources to natural water bodies, food, and air. The World Health Organization (WHO) corroborates this concern, cautioning against potential health risks associated with exposure to microplastics in drinking water.

The Toxicity of BPA

One of the main issues with plastic usage is BPA, a toxic compound present in polycarbonates used in plastic bottles. Dr. Agarwal, a medical expert, underscores the risk of BPA release into the water contained in these bottles under certain conditions. Dr. Ashwini Setya, an Adjunct Professor in Gastroenterology at ESIC Medical College in Faridabad, points out that leaving water in plastic bottles for extended periods, especially in the heat, can cause BPA to leach into the water. Moreover, the mechanical actions of squeezing the bottles or repeatedly unscrewing and screwing back on of caps can result in the release of this harmful substance.

Microplastics on our Plates

A recent study by Ocean Conservancy and the University of Toronto, Canada, found microplastics in 88% of protein food samples tested. The study suggests food processing as a likely source of microplastic contamination, estimating the average American adult to consume 11,500 microplastics per year. In extreme cases, the annual exposure could soar to a staggering 3.8 million microplastics. A separate study testing three popular bottled water brands in the US uncovered an average of 240,000 detectable nanoplastic fragments per litre.

Microplastics and Human Health

Medical experts are drawing links between plastic pollution and a range of human health issues, including cancer, infertility, obesity, cardiovascular disease, Crohn’s disease, and endometriosis. The presence of microplastics in the human body, the negative impact of recycling on microplastic generation, and the urgent need to replace plastic with bioplastics are also highlighted. The content underscores the responsibility of manufacturers and the role of consumers in demanding changes to address the issue of microplastics and human health.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

