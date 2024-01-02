en English
Health

Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action

The Association for the Roman Coast, an NGO in Budapest, has issued an urgent plea to the city’s Lord Mayor, Gergely Karacsony, and the Mayor of Obuda. The organization has urged immediate disinfection of public spaces affected by recent floods along the Kossuth Lajos promenade and the Roman Coast, areas popular with both residents and visitors. The flooding along the Danube River has resulted in significant accumulation of sludge, a dire situation posing a severe risk of contamination.

Health Risks and Historical Precedents

The association’s concern is not unfounded. Previous analyses of sludge samples from the years 2010 and 2013 back their claim, revealing a substantial potential for infection. Thousands of residents and tourists frequent the Roman Coast, and the risk of exposure to harmful contaminants in the flood-borne sludge is alarmingly high.

Call for Temporary Closure of Eateries

In addition to the plea for disinfection, the Association for the Roman Coast has demanded an immediate halt to the operations of eateries located along the Danube River. The NGO points out that these establishments, many of which operate without proper sewage systems, contribute to the health risk. This closure will remain in effect until these eateries can secure the necessary infrastructure to prevent further health hazards.

Urgency and Responsibility

The association has emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling on the municipality to act responsibly. They insist that public health and safety should be prioritized over other concerns. The plea highlights the importance of swift action to mitigate the risk and safeguard the health of residents and visitors alike.

Health Hungary
author

BNN Correspondents

