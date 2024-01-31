Health & Resources Fair at Sol Naciente: A Beacon for Community Wellness

On a recent Saturday, the Sol Naciente community in Fort Morgan transformed into a hub of health and wellness, hosting a Health & Resources Fair. Designed to cater to mothers and children up to five years old, the fair offered an array of essential services, including dental screenings and fluoride treatments courtesy of Northeast Colorado Health Department (NCHD) Sterling Office.

Unfolding a Spectrum of Services

Often, communities are unaware of the variety of services available to them. This fair aimed to change that. Beyond dental care, attendees were educated about a range of programs by the NCHD Fort Morgan office. Miriam Rodriguez of NCHD underscored the availability of services that extended beyond the well-known Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. These encompassed child passenger safety, family planning, water surveillance, and tobacco prevention, among others.

Engaging Community Partners

The fair was not a solitary effort. Multiple organizations, including Centennial Boces, One Morgan County, and the Migrant Education Program, participated, each informing the community about their respective services. Aubree Hickman, a representative of the Morgan County Partnership for Children and Families, discussed the aid they provide in finding licensed childcare and related services.

Addressing the Food Insecurity Challenge

One Morgan County Executive Director Susana Guardado emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts with NCHD and the significance of such events in addressing pressing community needs. A primary concern was food insecurity, a challenge brought into sharp relief when the fair distributed 50 food boxes within the first two hours. This high demand served as a stark reminder of the necessity of such community-focused events.

As a testament to its success and the evident community need, another Health and Resources Fair is scheduled for Log Lane Village on February 24. Details about the upcoming event can be found on the NCHD website or by contacting their office. These fairs serve as shining examples of how communities can come together to support their most vulnerable members, promoting health and wellbeing for all.