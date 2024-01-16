Health Professionals Warn Against TikTok Health Fads: Raw Potatoes and Ear Candling

The world of health fads witnesses a new trend: the consumption of raw potatoes, vigorously debated on social media platforms, with influencers claiming potential benefits such as improved digestion and balancing of stomach acids. Yet, health professionals, including registered dietitian Danielle Omar, caution against this practice, highlighting the potential harm of ingesting glycoalkaloids and lectins found in raw potatoes.

The Hidden Dangers of Raw Potatoes

Part of the nightshade family, which includes tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, potatoes are a rich source of fiber, essential micronutrients, and antioxidants. Nevertheless, they also contain glycoalkaloids, potentially toxic compounds that can trigger gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, raw potatoes harbor lectins, digestive-resistant proteins which, when consumed excessively, can damage the gut lining. The risks are particularly pronounced for individuals with autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal conditions like IBD and IBS, or known allergies to nightshade vegetables.

The Spread of Misinformation and Unverified Health Trends

Raw potato consumption isn't the only trend causing a stir. Another health trend popularized on TikTok involves ear candling as a method to remove earwax. Advocates suggest that inserting a beeswax-soaked fabric tube into the ear canal and lighting it can extract earwax, debris, and bacteria. However, medical professionals, including Baltimore internist Kai, contradict these claims. They point out that earwax serves protective functions, and ear candling does not create suction. Besides, ear candling can pose significant risks, leading to burns or wax impaction in the ear canal.

Professional Advice over Social Media Trends

Health professionals stress the importance of seeking advice from qualified healthcare providers or registered dietitians before embracing such trends. They emphasize that good personal hygiene remains the best method for ear care, strongly discouraging the practice of ear candling. As for consuming nightshade vegetables, consultation with a healthcare provider can help determine if they are suitable for one's diet, especially considering the presence of potentially harmful compounds in their raw state.