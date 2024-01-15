en English
Health

Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines

In the wake of ongoing vaccination campaigns worldwide, a public health official has raised concerns over the underutilization of vaccines, attributing this to negative messaging around vaccination programs. This revelation was made at a sideline event during the 8th graduation ceremony of field epidemiologists under the Public Health Fellowship programme in Kampala.

Addressing Vaccine Misinformation

The health official underscored the importance of holding those accountable who spread vaccine misinformation. Such misleading narratives have resulted in vaccines remaining unused, leading to a tangible loss and a significant challenge to public health. The official insisted that there is an urgent need to confront the communication issues that plague vaccination efforts.

The Importance of Vaccination

As a case in point, the Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis emphasized that while taking the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory, organizations can conduct risk assessments and strongly urge their employees to get vaccinated. Dr. Laws further highlighted the value of individuals getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

Vaccination Campaign Progress

The vaccination campaign in St. Kitts and Nevis has reached 15.67% of its target population, with 3,699 doses administered in St. Kitts and 1,477 in Nevis. The Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which the country is using, offers a 63 to 83% risk reduction in contracting the virus. The country has obtained 2,000 doses from Dominica, 20,000 doses from India, and awaits 21,600 doses through the COVAX facility. The latest update indicates an additional recorded case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 42 cases, with 41 fully recovered and one active case in isolation.

Health Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

