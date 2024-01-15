en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Health NZ West Coast’s Plans to Revive Reefton’s Health Services Met With Skepticism

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Health NZ West Coast’s Plans to Revive Reefton’s Health Services Met With Skepticism

Health NZ West Coast, in an attempt to revitalize the health services in Reefton, plans to reintroduce a full-time resident general practitioner (GP) and reopen the Ziman House aged care wing. This comes after the closure of the Ziman House in March 2022, which resulted in the displacement of 10 residents and deprived the community of a local aged care facility.

Crisis of Confidence

Despite the pronouncement made on December 8, Buller District Councillor and local community leader Graeme Neylon seems skeptical, citing past unfulfilled promises by health officials which have eroded the trust of the Reefton community in Health NZ. The organization’s credibility has been brought into question, with a partial reopening for limited day respite care scheduled for the following month. The actual timeline for this, however, is contingent on the recruitment of the necessary nursing staff.

Efforts to Enhance Primary Care

Health NZ is also making strides to bolster primary care services in Reefton. A key part of this initiative is the recruitment of a permanent resident GP. But this endeavor has so far proven fruitless, with no applications for the position received to date. The challenge of health workforce recruitment, especially in rural areas like the West Coast, remains a significant hurdle for Health NZ.

Alternative Management Possibilities

The Reefton Health Action Group has proposed the idea of a community trust taking over the medical center, a suggestion not currently in line with Health NZ’s plans, which do not include privatizing the service. Neylon, on the other hand, predicts the possibility of Reefton’s health facilities eventually falling under the management of the Westport-based Buller Health Trust. He intends to discuss this prospect with the new Health Minister Shane Reiti.

0
Health New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 seconds ago
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
William Fraser, a 46-year-old Scottish lorry driver, succumbed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg, a mere three weeks after an unfortunate fall. The incident transpired as Fraser, a native of New Cumnock, Ayrshire, was on-duty delivering an excavator. Post the fall, Fraser was swiftly taken to
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
4 mins ago
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
6 mins ago
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
25 seconds ago
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
55 seconds ago
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
4 mins ago
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
7 seconds
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
25 seconds
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
34 seconds
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
40 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
55 seconds
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
1 min
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
3 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
4 mins
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
4 mins
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app