Health NZ West Coast’s Plans to Revive Reefton’s Health Services Met With Skepticism

Health NZ West Coast, in an attempt to revitalize the health services in Reefton, plans to reintroduce a full-time resident general practitioner (GP) and reopen the Ziman House aged care wing. This comes after the closure of the Ziman House in March 2022, which resulted in the displacement of 10 residents and deprived the community of a local aged care facility.

Crisis of Confidence

Despite the pronouncement made on December 8, Buller District Councillor and local community leader Graeme Neylon seems skeptical, citing past unfulfilled promises by health officials which have eroded the trust of the Reefton community in Health NZ. The organization’s credibility has been brought into question, with a partial reopening for limited day respite care scheduled for the following month. The actual timeline for this, however, is contingent on the recruitment of the necessary nursing staff.

Efforts to Enhance Primary Care

Health NZ is also making strides to bolster primary care services in Reefton. A key part of this initiative is the recruitment of a permanent resident GP. But this endeavor has so far proven fruitless, with no applications for the position received to date. The challenge of health workforce recruitment, especially in rural areas like the West Coast, remains a significant hurdle for Health NZ.

Alternative Management Possibilities

The Reefton Health Action Group has proposed the idea of a community trust taking over the medical center, a suggestion not currently in line with Health NZ’s plans, which do not include privatizing the service. Neylon, on the other hand, predicts the possibility of Reefton’s health facilities eventually falling under the management of the Westport-based Buller Health Trust. He intends to discuss this prospect with the new Health Minister Shane Reiti.