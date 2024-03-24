Health Ministry Raises Alarm Over Inadequate Donor Data Compilation by States

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has raised concerns regarding the failure of some states to compile essential data on living and deceased donors, a critical component for the effective monitoring of the organ transplantation programme. This advisory, aimed at enhancing compliance and oversight, underscores the crucial role of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) in maintaining a comprehensive national registry to prevent commercial organ dealings and promote deceased organ donation.

Advisory Issued to Enhance Compliance

Recently, the MoHFW issued an advisory to all state health secretaries, mandating that all licensed or registered transplant hospitals, Organ Transplant and Non-Transplant Retrieval Centres, and Tissue Banks link up with the NOTTO web portal. This directive seeks to ensure that both living and deceased organ and tissue donation and transplantation data are accurately reported and updated on the National Registry. The move aims to fill gaps in living donor data and establish a system for collecting such data where none exists.

NOTTO's Role in Organ Transplantation

Established under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, NOTTO serves as the apex body for organizing an efficient system of organ procurement and distribution across the country. It is tasked with maintaining a national registry of donors and recipients, which is vital for program implementation and monitoring. The recent advisory also highlighted the need for transplant hospitals to promote deceased organ donation actively and establish systems for brain stem death certification and maintenance of deceased organ donors.

National Data and Efforts to Curb Organ Commercialization

In 2022, a total of 16,041 organs were transplanted in India, with kidneys and livers being the most common, sourced from both live and cadaver donors. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra led in the number of organ transplants. This data underscores the importance of a robust National Registry in preventing commercial dealings in organs, ensuring equitable distribution among Indian patients, and promoting deceased organ donation. The advisory comes amidst concerns over organs harvested from brain dead patients being transplanted on foreign nationals, sidelining Indian patients on the waiting list.