en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times

The Ministry of Health has made a monumental stride in enhancing cancer diagnosis times. A key initiative, announced by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during the ministry’s year-end press conference, is the introduction of telepathology. This innovation allows for the remote examination of pathology images via video monitors, replacing the traditional method of using microscopes. This initiative is part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to improve medical services and is expected to expedite the diagnostic process, consequently reducing patients’ anxiety while waiting for biopsy results.

Revolutionizing the Diagnostic Process

Previously, the wait for biopsy outcomes could extend up to three months or more, causing significant stress to patients. The introduction of telepathology aims to transform this scenario. By enabling remote examination of pathology images, medical professionals can expedite the diagnostic process, providing quicker answers to patients potentially facing cancer.

Enhancing Data Collection

Alongside the telepathology initiative, an upgrade to the country’s cancer registry has been implemented. This improvement results in more accurate and efficient data collection, critical for monitoring cancer trends and planning effective strategies for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Notable Progress in 2023

The actions taken by the Health Ministry in 2023 have successfully reduced diagnostic turnaround times, representing a significant advancement in patient care. This progress has been achieved due to the introduction of innovative technologies as well as increased awareness and urgency in cancer diagnosis. These efforts have resulted in nearly three million people being checked for cancer from November 2022 to October 2023, marking the highest year on record. Furthermore, nearly three in five cancers were diagnosed at the earliest stages, a remarkable achievement attributable to the dedicated efforts of NHS staff and widespread cancer awareness campaigns.

0
Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger

By Salman Khan

Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas

By BNN Correspondents

VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Diss Health Centre Seeks Expansion Amidst Population Boom ...
@Health · 3 mins
Diss Health Centre Seeks Expansion Amidst Population Boom ...
heart comment 0
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy

By Rafia Tasleem

SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
Radio 4’s Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde

By Rizwan Shah

Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year’s Resolution Worth Considering

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
Latest Headlines
World News
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
1 min
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
3 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
3 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
3 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
3 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
3 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
3 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
3 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
3 mins
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app