Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign

The Union Health Ministry has issued a clarification concerning the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, stating that reports about its imminent launch are not accurate. The campaign, aimed at girls between the ages of 9 and 14, is still under deliberation, with no decision yet taken.

Ministry Dismisses Premature Reports

The Ministry’s response comes in the wake of media reports suggesting that the HPV vaccination campaign was already underway or about to be launched. These speculations have been firmly dismissed by the Ministry, emphasizing that the decision-making process is ongoing and that any official information about the HPV vaccination campaign will be communicated through proper channels.

Cervical Cancer Cases Under Close Surveillance

The Ministry is closely monitoring the incidences of cervical cancer across the country, in regular touch with state health departments. The aim is to keep abreast of developments and use this data to inform the decision-making process regarding the HPV vaccination campaign.

HPV Vaccine Recommendation by NTAGI

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the universal immunisation programme. This would include a one-time catch-up for adolescent girls in the 9-14 age group, followed by a routine introduction at nine years. The Health Ministry reiterated that despite this recommendation, the final decision on the roll-out of the HPV vaccination campaign has not yet been taken.