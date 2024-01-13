en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign

The Union Health Ministry has issued a clarification concerning the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, stating that reports about its imminent launch are not accurate. The campaign, aimed at girls between the ages of 9 and 14, is still under deliberation, with no decision yet taken.

Ministry Dismisses Premature Reports

The Ministry’s response comes in the wake of media reports suggesting that the HPV vaccination campaign was already underway or about to be launched. These speculations have been firmly dismissed by the Ministry, emphasizing that the decision-making process is ongoing and that any official information about the HPV vaccination campaign will be communicated through proper channels.

Cervical Cancer Cases Under Close Surveillance

The Ministry is closely monitoring the incidences of cervical cancer across the country, in regular touch with state health departments. The aim is to keep abreast of developments and use this data to inform the decision-making process regarding the HPV vaccination campaign.

HPV Vaccine Recommendation by NTAGI

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the universal immunisation programme. This would include a one-time catch-up for adolescent girls in the 9-14 age group, followed by a routine introduction at nine years. The Health Ministry reiterated that despite this recommendation, the final decision on the roll-out of the HPV vaccination campaign has not yet been taken.

0
Health
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
Patrick Murray, best remembered for his portrayal of Mickey Pearce in the beloved British sitcom ‘Only Fools and Horses,’ is facing a £2,800 parking fine, originating from an incident five years ago. Murray had parked his vehicle in a disabled spot at a McDonald’s, following instructions given by a staff member. Initially, the penalty was
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
48 mins ago
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
50 mins ago
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
17 mins ago
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
35 mins ago
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
46 mins ago
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
25 seconds
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
1 min
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
2 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
Indonesian Football Captain's Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?
2 mins
Indonesian Football Captain's Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?
New Taipei Citizens Exercise Their Democratic Rights in Crucial Elections
3 mins
New Taipei Citizens Exercise Their Democratic Rights in Crucial Elections
President Hichilema Urges Investment in Rural Areas to Counter Unplanned Migration
9 mins
President Hichilema Urges Investment in Rural Areas to Counter Unplanned Migration
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
13 mins
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
16 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
17 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
50 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app