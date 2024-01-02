Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System

In a decisive move, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, the Minister of Health, has momentarily frozen the issuance of new licenses for private pharmacies. This suspension will remain effective until a comprehensive evaluation study, currently underway, determines the status quo of private pharmacies. A special committee, comprising of experts in the field, has been assigned the responsibility of conducting this meticulous appraisal.

Special Committee and Its Role

The committee is entrusted with the duty of examining the existing laws and regulations that dictate the workings within the pharmacy profession. They are required to submit detailed reports outlining their findings and recommendations to the minister within a slated three-month timeframe. This decision underscores the significance of maintaining a thorough understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the private pharmacy sector.

Central Electronic Monitoring System

Adding another layer of regulation, Dr. Al-Awadhi has initiated the creation of a central electronic monitoring system. This innovative system aims to supervise the prescription and dispensation of psychotropic substances by private pharmacies. It is a move that promises a more streamlined and regulated process for handling such sensitive substances.

Private Pharmacies and New Obligations

All private pharmacies dealing with psychotropic medications are now obligated to register with this new electronic system. This step will ensure increased transparency and accountability in the dispensation of these substances, potentially reducing malpractices and misuse. The health sector waits with bated breath for the results of this evaluation and the impact it will have on the functioning of private pharmacies.