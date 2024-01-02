en English
Health

Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Health Infrastructure Facilities, Emphasizes Pandemic Preparedness

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Health Infrastructure Facilities, Emphasizes Pandemic Preparedness

In a move to bolster India’s healthcare infrastructure and pandemic preparedness, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has virtually laid the foundation stones for new health facilities across the country. These include a regional branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Assam, six state branches in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Mizoram, as well as BSL-3 labs in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. Additionally, a temporary NCDC regional branch was inaugurated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Enhancing Disease Surveillance and Response

The newly inaugurated facilities are part of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aimed at strengthening the NCDC. The center is the nodal agency for public health surveillance and response and plays a pivotal role in various national health programs. The expansion of the NCDC’s reach with regional and state branches, coupled with the establishment of BSL-3 labs, is a significant step towards enhancing India’s capacity for dealing with outbreaks and pandemics.

Addressing Regional Disease Variation

These developments come with a particular focus on diseases showing regional variation such as Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Kyasanur forest disease, and scrub typhus. By improving healthcare infrastructure at regional, district, and block levels, the new branches and labs will enable more localized and effective disease surveillance and response.

Continuous Preparedness and Alertness

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, Minister Mandaviya emphasized the importance of continuous preparedness and alertness among healthcare professionals for efficient disease surveillance and detection. He lauded India’s performance in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the ongoing need for robust healthcare infrastructure to tackle potential outbreaks in the future.

Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

