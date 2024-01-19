Health Minister Highlights Urgent Need to Address Rising Drug Abuse Among Youth

In a pivotal move, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, announced a partnership with Re-Orientation Advocacy of Nigeria (RAN) to bolster prevention programs and treatment for individuals suffering from drug use disorders. This partnership comes in response to startling statistics indicating that over 40% of Nigeria's young population, inclusive of women, are engaged in drug abuse.

Government's Response to Rising Drug Abuse

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has declared its intent to collaborate with RAN and other stakeholders in strengthening prevention programmes targeting drug abuse and treatment. The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ms. Kachollom Daju, expressed the Ministry's readiness to play a substantial role in addressing drug abuse. The Ministry's proactive measures are aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Rising Concern Over Drug Abuse among Youth and Women

The Ministry's partnership with RAN aims to address the alarming increase in drug and substance abuse among youth and women in both northern and southern parts of Nigeria. The initiative is designed to enhance drug abuse prevention programs and treatment, with the Ministry gaining commendation for its support in engaging stakeholders in drug prevention, treatment, and care.

Committed to a Solution

The Ministry's commitment to combating drug abuse is evident in their readiness to work with RAN and other stakeholders in strengthening drug abuse and treatment prevention programs. The government is actively encouraging stakeholder participation in drug prevention, treatment, and care, reflecting their dedication to addressing the rise in drug and substance abuse among youth and women. This initiative aligns with the National Drug Control Master Plan 2021–2025 and the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Act.