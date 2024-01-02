en English
Health

Health Kick Series Returns: Advocating for Proactive Wellbeing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
The second annual Health Kick series aims to inspire individuals to take control of their wellbeing. The series focuses on four key pillars of health: sleep, nutrition, exercise, and mental wellbeing. This initiative is a response to worries highlighted by approximately 900 readers in the Sun Health bumper survey, pinpointing their primary health concerns.

Navigating Health Concerns with Expert Guidance

The Health Kick series offers expert advice and promotes manageable lifestyle modifications over drastic, unrealistic changes. Dr. Rachel Ward, a general practitioner and podcast host, highlights the shared struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle, often impeded by hurdles such as the cost of living. She discourages fad diets and champions the intake of whole foods and pleasurable forms of exercise, such as walking.

Proactive Wellness in the Face of Healthcare Challenges

This proactive approach to health resonates more than ever, given the current challenges facing the NHS, including record-high waiting lists and possible strikes. The article suggests that taking personal charge of one’s health is crucial, offering assistance for those with specific queries.

Wellness Visions and Non-Alcoholic Innovations

Featured in the series is an episode of the Love Your Body Well podcast, where guest Jill Tant, a Mayo Clinic certified wellness coach, discusses creating a wellness vision for the new year. She emphasizes self-love and a positive mindset, sharing five steps to create a clear, purposeful, and sustainable wellness vision. Similarly, Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York State’s first farm cidery, fosters wellness with innovations in non-alcoholic beverages using locally sourced ingredients. Their January events include financial wellness sessions, vision board creation, and yoga.

The Keto Kamp Series and Transformative Journeys

Also notable in the series is Ben Azadi’s Keto Kamp, designed to educate about intermittent fasting, the ketogenic diet, and cutting-edge health tips. Included is Richard Smith’s keto journey, detailing his weight loss and transformation of physical and emotional wellbeing, along with discussions on cholesterol, insulin, and leptin optimization.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

