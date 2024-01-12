en English
Health

Health Experts Warn of ‘Silent Killer’: The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Health Experts Warn of ‘Silent Killer’: The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes

Health experts have issued a stark warning about the potential health risks associated with smoking hubbly bubbly, also known as hookah, and e-cigarettes. Despite the recreational enjoyment often associated with these activities, the experts highlight that the threat they pose to the human respiratory system is both significant and severe.

A Pleasure Masking Danger

Both hookah and e-cigarette smoking have seen a surge in popularity, largely due to the perception that they offer a more enjoyable, social, and seemingly less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes. Yet, this perceived safety is a dangerous illusion, according to health experts. They stress that both forms of smoking are “silent killers”, posing grave health risks that are often overlooked or underestimated by users.

Link to Respiratory Issues

Continued use of hookah and e-cigarettes has been directly linked to various respiratory issues. The inhalation of tobacco smoke, even when it’s water-filtered as in the case of hookah, introduces harmful substances into the lungs. For e-cigarette users, the vapor inhaled contains chemicals that can cause damage to lung tissue and impair respiratory function over time.

Heightened Health Awareness Needed

Given the serious health consequences that can arise from using these popular recreational smoking devices, there’s a pressing need to increase awareness about their potential dangers. Health experts are calling for more stringent regulation and clearer public health messaging to dispel any misconceptions about the safety of hookah and e-cigarette use. The enjoyment these devices provide is significantly outweighed by the potential harm they pose, and it’s critical that this message is communicated effectively to the public.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

