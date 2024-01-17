Health Experts Warn Against Social Media Trend of Misusing Laxatives for Weight Loss

A dangerous trend is sweeping across social media platforms, where individuals are misusing laxatives, specifically MiraLAX, as a purported weight loss method. This trend, alarmingly dubbed as 'the budget Ozempic,' is gathering momentum on platforms like TikTok. However, health care providers are raising the alarm, warning against the potential health risks linked to the misuse of these medications.

The Fallacy of 'Budget Ozempic'

Users on platforms such as TikTok are promoting laxatives as a cheaper alternative to weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic. Yet, experts like Dr. Jean-Pierre Raufman, the chief of gastroenterology at the University of Maryland Medical Center, strenuously caution against this trend. According to Dr. Raufman, the perceived weight loss from the misuse of laxatives is primarily due to water loss, not fat reduction, deceiving users into believing they are achieving their weight loss goals.

The Health Risks of Laxative Misuse

The misuse of laxatives can have a dire impact on one's health, leading to dehydration, kidney injury, and even potential dependency. Chronic use can lead to long-term health issues, with serious implications for the kidneys and colon. The trend also poses a threat to those who genuinely need these medications for medical conditions, as the misuse can lead to shortages.

Healthy Diet: The Sustainable Weight Loss Method

Dr. Raufman advocates for a healthy, calorie-restricted diet as the most effective and sustainable method for weight loss. This approach is not only safer but also cultivates long-term health benefits, unlike harmful social media trends. Emphasizing on the importance of healthy eating habits, he advises individuals to steer clear of such dangerous trends and focus on sustainable weight loss methods.