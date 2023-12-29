en English
Health

Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic and Wegovy

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic and Wegovy

As the festivities of the holiday season dwindle, health experts across the globe caution against the misuse of medical injections like Ozempic and Wegovy as rapid solutions for weight loss. These medications, developed primarily for individuals struggling with obesity or weight-related medical conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, were never intended for casual or short-term use. The surge in popularity of these drugs and their subsequent misuse as a ‘quick fix’ to counteract holiday overindulgence brings to light a worrying trend, one that could lead to serious health implications.

The Allure of ‘Miracle Slimming Jabs’

Both Ozempic and Wegovy, containing the active ingredient semaglutide, have garnered attention for their effectiveness in weight loss, along with potential benefits for conditions like alcohol use disorder and cardiovascular disease. However, the allure of these drugs has led to a rise in concerns about potential side effects, complications, and even black market sales. The medications operate by mimicking hormones that create a sense of fullness after eating, and while they have proven effective in weight loss, their misuse can lead to side effects such as nausea, constipation, and diarrhea.

Accessibility Fuels Misuse

Part of the problem lies in the accessibility of these drugs. Despite being available for free on the NHS, some online pharmacies are offering promotions for their purchase. This, coupled with a lack of thorough evaluation, has led to a worrying increase in people acquiring the drugs through improper channels, leading to a rise in reports of fake and potentially dangerous prefilled injection devices being sold.

The Importance of a Balanced Approach

Health experts continue to underscore the importance of a balanced lifestyle in managing weight. They maintain that while medications like Ozempic and Wegovy can aid those with weight-related medical conditions, they are not a substitute for a healthy diet and regular exercise. Trials have shown that users of Wegovy can rapidly regain weight if not accompanied by strict dietary and exercise regimes. Furthermore, experts caution against the pursuit of these drugs as a means to reach a goal weight, only to then attempt to sustain that weight through diet and exercise alone, questioning the sustainability of such an approach.

As we step into the new year, the message from health experts remains clear: maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise is the appropriate way to manage weight. The misuse of medications like Ozempic and Wegovy as a ‘quick fix’ for weight gain is strongly discouraged.

Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

