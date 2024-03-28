Health Experts in Abuja Rally for Multidimensional Strategy to Forge Drug-Free Society

At the forefront of battling drug misuse in Nigeria, health professionals convened at the 'Fly Above the High Conference' in Abuja, advocating for a comprehensive approach to nurture a drug-free society. The event saw luminaries such as Dr. Kunle Adesina, Dr. Abubakar Salami, and Dr. Sam Abah, among others, dissecting the multifaceted issues surrounding drug addiction and its broader implications on families and society at large.

Understanding Addiction's Grip on Families

Dr. Kunle Adesina shed light on addiction, describing it as a chronic disorder that extends its tentacles beyond the individual to entangle families in its grasp. He underscored the necessity of inclusive treatment modalities that address the needs of both the addict and their family members, highlighting the ripple effects of addiction across generations. Dr. Adesina pointed to research underscoring the heightened risk of various emotional, behavioral, and mental health issues among children of substance abusers, thus stressing the importance of breaking the cycle of addiction.

The Crucial Role of Families in Drug Demand Reduction

Dr. Salamatu Yahaya, in her discourse on the pivotal role families play in mitigating drug demand, called for a paradigm shift towards active community involvement in combating drug proliferation. She emphasized the collective responsibility of family units, including extended members, in stemming the tide of illicit drug activities through vigilance and reporting mechanisms. Dr. Yahaya's call to action resonated with the audience, underscoring the essential contribution of familial support systems in the broader fight against drug misuse.

Addressing the Neurological Fallout of Chronic Drug Use

Dr. Sam Abah delved into the neurological alterations induced by sustained drug exposure, illustrating how addiction not only fosters tolerance and dependence but also disrupts the brain's natural stress regulation mechanisms. Chronic drug use, he explained, can exacerbate stress sensitivity and aggravate mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. This neurological perspective added a layer of complexity to the understanding of addiction, reinforcing the need for a multi-dimensional approach that addresses both the physiological and psychological facets of recovery.

As the conference concluded, the call for a concerted effort to foster a drug-free society echoed through the halls. The discussions underscored the multifaceted nature of addiction, highlighting the critical role of families, the need for comprehensive treatment strategies, and the importance of addressing the neurological underpinnings of drug dependence. With a unified front of health professionals, families, and communities, the vision of a drug-free society appears not just aspirational but attainable.