Health Expert Warns Against Using Urine, Breastmilk for Conjunctivitis Treatment

As temperatures rise, a health expert highlights the dangers of unhygienic home remedies for managing sore eyes, particularly conjunctivitis, a common ailment in warmer months. Dr. Ferdinand De Guzman emphasizes the risks associated with using urine and breastmilk as treatments, urging the public to seek professional medical advice instead.

Understanding Conjunctivitis and Its Mismanagement

Conjunctivitis, often exacerbated by the heat, finds some resorting to unconventional and unhygienic treatments like urine and breastmilk. Dr. De Guzman, a family medicine specialist, strongly advises against these practices, stressing that such substances can further complicate the condition. Despite the well-intended beliefs in their sterilizing properties, these home remedies lack scientific support and pose health risks.

Significance of Professional Medical Advice

Dr. De Guzman recommends consulting healthcare professionals for proper diagnosis and treatment of sore eyes. He cautions against the sole reliance on ordinary eye drops, which may be ineffective in some cases. With the increase in temperature and humidity, the expert also advises on staying hydrated and taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat rashes and heat stroke.

Preventive Measures and Proper Treatment

Preventive measures such as wearing light clothing, staying indoors during peak heat hours, and maintaining hydration are suggested to mitigate the risks of heat-induced ailments. For those affected by conjunctivitis, Dr. De Guzman underscores the importance of seeking medical treatment, such as Chloramphenicol 1% Eye Ointment, to effectively combat the infection. Consulting a doctor is crucial, especially if symptoms persist, to ensure the appropriate use and application of medications.

This advice comes at a critical time as temperatures in the Philippines are expected to soar, increasing the prevalence of heat-related diseases and highlighting the need for public awareness on proper health practices.