Health

Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
In a recent development, health officials from the Food safety wing of the district Health Department conducted a raid on a food factory in Kot Khalsa, unearthing shocking conditions in the production of ‘gachak’, a popular winter delicacy. The factory, reportedly in operation since 2013, was found to be lacking in basic cleanliness and hygiene – a severe violation of food safety norms.

Unhygienic Conditions Uncovered

The inspection revealed disturbing conditions in the kitchen area and the state of utensils used in the food production. The utensils, appearing unwashed for months, were extremely dirty, raising concerns over the quality of food being produced. The factory’s owner, identified as Daulat from Rajasthan, was issued a challan for these unhygienic conditions.

Owner’s Claims Contradict Reality

Assistant Food Commissioner Rajinderpal Singh shared that the owner claimed to clean regularly, but the state of the premises suggested otherwise. The blatant disregard for cleanliness, especially in the food industry, can lead to serious health implications for consumers.

Notice Issued and Future Actions

The department issued a notice to Daulat, demanding improvements in hygiene within the factory premises. It also plans to reinspect the site in seven days. Should the conditions not improve, the unit is at risk of being sealed to ensure public health safety. In addition to the notice, health officials collected samples of ‘gachak’, jaggery, and namkeen bhujjia produced in the factory for analysis.

In the wake of this incident, health officials urged the public to report any substandard food manufacturing units. The revelation underscores the importance of stringent food safety regulations and the crucial role of public vigilance in ensuring the health and safety of the community.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

