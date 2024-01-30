Health Department Grapples with Critical Shortage of Ambulance Drivers and Aging Fleet

In the face of escalating health challenges, the Health Department is grappling with a critical shortage of ambulance drivers. Out of 87 posts, 23 remain vacant, forcing the existing drivers to cover multiple community health centers. This alarming deficit is putting a strain on the already overburdened healthcare system, threatening the timely delivery of emergency services to the neediest.

Wear and Tear of the Ambulance Fleet

Compounding the problem is the deteriorating state of the ambulance fleet. Of the 33 vehicles in service, 20 have either exceeded the recommended operational lifespan of five years or have each clocked up approximately 300,000 kilometers. This wear and tear pose significant safety concerns, raising questions about the department's capacity to ensure the safe and efficient transport of patients.

Impact on Health Facilities

The ambulances are distributed among various health facilities, including Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and General Hospital, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centers (CHCs), and primary health centers. They also support four mobile medical units. With the current shortage and vehicle condition, the ability of these facilities to respond to medical emergencies is severely compromised, potentially endangering lives.

Shortage Extends to EMTs

Beyond the shortage of drivers, the department is also grappling with a lack of emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Out of 54 posts, 17 are unfilled, further straining the already stretched resources of the Health Department. The community, cognizant of the dire situation, is calling for swift action to recruit more drivers and EMTs, and to invest in a new fleet of ambulances.

Health officials, including Gopal Sharma, who oversees the ambulance fleet, and Dr. Krishan Kumar, the Karnal Civil Surgeon, have acknowledged the issue. They have communicated the pressing need for additional resources to higher authorities. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav has also expressed his intent to tackle the problem head-on by consulting with health authorities and escalating the matter if necessary.