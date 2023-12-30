Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning

Employees at Smith’s Snackfood Company in Adelaide have reported a series of health ailments believed to be linked to the ‘flamin’ hot’ seasoning used on Doritos. The health concerns include symptoms such as eye and skin irritation, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chest discomfort, and difficulty breathing. The United Workers Union has lodged a complaint with SafeWork SA, the workplace health and safety regulator, alleging significant safety concerns and improper handling of strongly irritating substances at the food production facility.

Investigation into Alleged Health Issues

SafeWork SA is reviewing the claims, with 11 out of 13 interviewed workers confirming various adverse effects from exposure to the spicy seasoning during the production of the popular snack. The union’s report has brought the factory’s safety measures under scrutiny, particularly in relation to the handling of irritants that can potentially cause harm to employees.

Measures Taken by Smith’s Snackfood Company

In response to the allegations, Smith’s Snackfood Company, owned by multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo, has announced the installation of additional extraction fans in the factory. These measures are anticipated to mitigate the impact of the seasoning on the workers. The company has also enforced mandatory mask wearing among its employees to further ensure their safety.

