Health Code Violations Uncovered at Lancaster General Hospital

An unexpected visit to Lancaster General Hospital (LGH) on November 21, led by a complaint, brought to light numerous health code violations. This inspection led to the realization that the hospital was not adhering to state health guidelines. The Pennsylvania Department of Health's comprehensive investigation, made public on Monday, highlighted various issues. The most prominent issue was the hospital's inability to ensure the ready availability of sterile equipment necessary for scheduled surgeries. This oversight led to the postponement and outright cancellation of several surgeries.

Advertisment

Health Code Violations at LGH

Particular instances of these violations included unprocessed trays of surgical instruments and tools contaminated with bone tissue, leading to the aborting of scheduled procedures. The unavailability of clean equipment in an environment where sterility is of utmost importance is a violation of basic health codes and places patients at significant risk. The culmination of these instances clearly demonstrated a systemic failure in LGH's sterilization processes and procedures.

LGH's Response to the Violations

Advertisment

In response to these shocking revelations, LGH has initiated a corrective plan, which includes additional staff training and policy amendments. The plan also encompasses the hiring of an external consulting group to provide guidance on best practices and the recruitment of more staff to address the identified deficiencies. LGH has been proactive in its response, taking the necessary steps to rectify the issues and ensure such lapses do not occur in the future.

Commitment to Patient Safety

An official statement from LGH emphasized the importance of patient safety and their dedication to correcting the identified problems. The hospital has assured that it will fully cooperate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure compliance with state regulations. The statement also emphasized that LGH is committed to maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and care, and the necessary measures will be taken to rectify the shortcomings revealed through the inspection.