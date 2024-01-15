en English
Health

Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs’ Medical Director

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director

Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, has issued an essential health advisory for young adults in their twenties. She emphasizes the importance of undergoing specific health checks to monitor wellbeing, given the rise in sedentary lifestyles, dietary shifts, and stress levels in this age group.

Regular Blood Pressure Checks

Monitoring blood pressure is critical. High blood pressure can lead to severe health complications like stroke, kidney failure, heart problems, and brain hemorrhages. As high blood pressure often manifests without symptoms, regular checks are a necessary proactive measure. On the other hand, low blood pressure can cause dizziness and fainting, further emphasizing the need for regular monitoring.

Cholesterol Screening

Early detection of elevated LDL cholesterol levels is another vital health check. Factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and diet can influence cholesterol levels. Elevated levels increase the risk of heart disease, which can be mitigated by early intervention with medication. This can prevent the build-up of plaques in arteries, potentially leading to cardiovascular issues, cognitive decline, kidney damage, and strokes.

Vitamin Profile Test

Dr. Sengupta also recommends a vitamin profile test, particularly for vitamins B12 and D. These vitamins are crucial for immune function, skin health, bone development, and the prevention of anemia and osteoporosis. A significant portion of the global population suffers from vitamin D deficiency, often due to inadequate sunlight exposure, making this test particularly important.

Young adults have a tendency to prioritize enjoyment over health checkups. Yet, as Dr. Sengupta’s advice highlights, it’s crucial for them to embrace a balanced lifestyle that includes regular health checks. With these proactive measures, young adults can maintain and monitor their wellbeing, ensuring a healthier future.

Health
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

