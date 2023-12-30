en English
Health

Health Benefits of Reducing Cooking Oil: A Deep Dive into the Science

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:20 am EST
Health Benefits of Reducing Cooking Oil: A Deep Dive into the Science

In the quest for healthier living, reducing the use of cooking oil has come under the spotlight due to its significant health benefits. The practice of cooking with excessive oil, especially refined oils, can lead to the formation of harmful substances like trans fats and free radicals.

The Detrimental Effects of Excessive Oil

These health-damaging elements have been linked to adverse effects on heart health, a concern highlighted in a study featured in the Indian Heart Journal in 2016. Reducing the use of oil in cooking does not only assist in weight management through the decrease in calorie intake but also bolsters heart health by decreasing consumption of harmful fats.

(Read Also: Scandal at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: Chancellor Joe Gow Dismissed Over Adult Content Controversy)

Implications on Diabetes and Digestion

For people battling diabetes, less oil can be instrumental in preventing insulin resistance. Moreover, cooking with minimal oil can enhance digestion and preserve the nutritional value of food. There are several ways to cook with less or no oil, including techniques like steaming, grilling, baking, stir-frying, air frying, and poaching.

(Read Also: Gaza Strip Conflict Escalates: Mass Displacement and Dire Humanitarian Situation)

Endorsements and Expert Views

These techniques are not only capable of producing flavorful and nutritious meals but also provide the advantage of the various health benefits associated with a diet low in oil. Dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj endorses these cooking methods as health-enhancing. The article also brings to light the views of Natalia Ningthoujam, a seasoned journalist who has redirected her focus towards health and wellness.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

    © 2023 BNN
