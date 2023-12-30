en English
Health

Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 am EST
Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns

In the run-up to the holiday season, health authorities around the globe, and in the Turks and Caicos Islands specifically, are urging people to prioritize their wellness and that of others by staying home if they feel sick. This advice is part of the ‘Healthy Holidays’ initiative, a wider health campaign aimed at preventing the spread of diseases during a period when people traditionally congregate in large numbers.

Overcrowded Hospitals and Long Waiting Times

Some hospitals, such as Campbellton Regional Hospital and the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, are grappling with overcapacity issues due to holiday staff shortages and the respiratory virus season. Both hospitals have reported exceptionally long wait times, with the former eight patients over its 10-bed capacity. They advise the public to avoid their emergency rooms unless in urgent cases.

Healthy Holiday Celebrations

Consumer Reports suggests ways to have healthy holiday celebrations even when alcohol is involved. Though recent studies indicate that no amount of alcohol is healthy, adhering to current guidelines may minimize the risk of adverse health effects. The report also advises individuals to assess their drinking habits and potential risks, and offers tips for mindful alcohol consumption during the holiday season.

Pediatric Trauma and Gun-related Violence

Dr. Ann Mary Bacevice, co-director of the UH Rainbow Pediatric Trauma Center at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, warns of an increased risk of gun-related violence and injuries during the holidays. She emphasizes the importance of securely storing weapons and recommends the use of gun locks to prevent accidental shootings and self-harm. Bacevice also highlights the significance of ‘Stop the Bleed’ training, which could be a lifesaver in trauma situations where time is critical.

Non-urgent Medical Needs

With a high number of patients, high bed occupancy rates, and staffing issues, New Brunswick emergency rooms have seen unusually long wait times and even one closure over the holidays. Hospitals are encouraging the public to consider other healthcare options for non-urgent medical needs to help alleviate the strain on emergency services.

Health
Israel Ojoko

