Health and Wellness Trends in 2024: A Professional Perspective

As the digital clock ticked over to 2024, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have seen a surge in 'IN and OUT' lists - a trend-setting phenomenon where users share their endeavors to embrace or discard certain health and wellness trends. However, not all trends are created equal, and while some have the potential to positively influence health, others are met with skepticism and caution by health professionals.

Questionable Health Trends

Dr. Luke Powles, a trusted voice from Bupa Health Clinics, has taken to the virtual stage to discuss these trends, shedding light on those that may not pack the health punch they claim. A notable mention is the growing trend of consuming vitamin B12 supplements or resorting to injections without professional advice. While B12 is crucial for nerve function and the production of red blood cells, Powles warns that excess intake could lead to undesired side effects.

Another trend under scrutiny is the consumption of kombucha, a fermented tea drink hailed for its supposed health benefits, such as cholesterol reduction. Despite its rising popularity, Powles emphasizes that it lacks robust scientific evidence to substantiate these claims. Furthermore, lymphatic drainage massages and libido-boosting supplements targeting females are also questioned due to their limited scientific backing for efficacy in enhancing appearance and boosting sexual desire, respectively.

Positive Health Trends

On the brighter side, Dr. Powles acknowledges certain trends that are supported by research and have potential health benefits. One such trend is the practice of planking, an exercise that has seen a rise in interest and is associated with benefits such as lower blood pressure. Wall Pilates and yoga stretches, such as the cat-cow pose, are also recommended for their potential health advantages.

Additionally, the 'sober curious' movement, which involves reducing alcohol intake, has garnered significant interest. This is evidenced by a staggering 1500% increase in related searches. Powles associates this trend with numerous short and long-term health benefits, thus endorsing its adoption.

As we navigate the digital landscape of health and wellness trends in 2024, it becomes increasingly important to adopt a discerning approach, balancing enthusiasm for new practices with an understanding of their scientific basis and potential implications on health.