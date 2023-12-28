Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson

In a significant declaration that underscores the inherent connection between public health and societal stability, Tarik Jašarević, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), has emphasized the interdependence of health and peace. This statement, broadcasted by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News and SABC NewsRadio during their ‘UpdateAtNoon’ segment, reiterates the WHO’s stance on the intrinsic link between the well-being of populations and the stability of their environments.

Health and Peace: A Mutually Inclusive Relationship

Jašarević’s statement suggests a symbiotic relationship between health and peace — the absence of one can lead to the disruption of the other. This concept is rooted in the understanding that conflict and violence can severely impact health systems and access to healthcare, leading to a deterioration in public health. Conversely, poor health can contribute to social instability and conflict, creating a vicious cycle that hinders societal prosperity.

The Dual Approach: Promoting Health and Peace

Breaking this cycle requires a dual approach that simultaneously promotes peace and health as essential components for societal prosperity. This notion is advocated by the WHO, which has continually stressed the need for peaceful environments to ensure the well-being of populations. Health is not merely the absence of disease or infirmity but also the presence of social and mental well-being. Similarly, peace is not just the absence of conflict, but also the presence of justice and equality.

Global Health Challenges and the Pursuit of Peace

The year 2023 has seen a range of global health challenges, from the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency to the approval of new vaccines for malaria, dengue, and meningitis. Accompanying these milestones, however, have been the devastating impacts of war and armed hostilities on public health. Attacks in Israel, Gaza, and other locations worldwide have highlighted the urgent need for peace in the pursuit of health. The upcoming negotiations for the Pandemic Accord, aimed at bridging gaps in global collaboration, present an opportunity to create a safer and healthier world that values both health and peace.

In the end, the mutual inclusivity of health and peace signifies that they are two sides of the same coin. As we step into the New Year, the message from the WHO is clear: peace, health, and prosperity are intrinsically linked, and the pursuit of one should never come at the expense of the others.