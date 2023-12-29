Health and Fitness Trends: A Journey from 2023 to 2024

2023 was the year when health and fitness broke boundaries, entwining with technology to create a blend of physical well-being practices with digital engagement. The year witnessed the rise of gamified fitness experiences, integrating cardiovascular workouts with interactive gaming, complete with performance incentives such as leaderboards and medals. Popular TikTok trends like the shy girl workout and silent walking gained traction and broad discussion.

Questionable TikTok Trends

However, 2023 was also a year of questionable TikTok trends, including hazardous practices like ‘bed rotting’, using hyaluronic acid for lip enhancement, watermelon diets, drinking marinated coke, and ‘dry scooping’ pre-workout powder without water. These trends, while generating buzz, raised concerns about the reliability of fitness and health advice on social media platforms.

AI Predicts Future Trends

Looking ahead to 2024, AI forecasts highlighted further integration of technology into health and fitness. Predictions include body-implanted fitness trackers, DNA-based personalized nutrition plans, brain-controlled fitness routines through neural technology, biomechanical enhancements such as exoskeletons, and VR for mental health therapy. The role of AI for predictive health analytics and extreme biohacking techniques also featured prominently.

Fitness Trends in 2023

In 2023, fitness technology trends included the integration of gaming technologies into fitness routines, with virtual reality headsets and AI-driven strength training standing out. The year also saw a shift in nutrition towards counting ‘Plant Points’ to encourage a more purposeful approach to eating. These trends aimed to make fitness more engaging and effective for individuals.

Survey Predicts 2024 Fitness Trends

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) released survey results for the 2024 fitness trends, which include wearable technology, worksite health promotion, and fitness programs for older adults. The survey provides a wide-ranging perspective on the top 20 fitness trends in the United States and around the world.

The predictions highlight AI’s increasing role in forecasting trends, suggesting a future where technology may significantly influence our approach to health and fitness, potentially enabling better-informed choices for long-term well-being.