en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Health and Fitness Trends: A Journey from 2023 to 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:50 pm EST
Health and Fitness Trends: A Journey from 2023 to 2024

2023 was the year when health and fitness broke boundaries, entwining with technology to create a blend of physical well-being practices with digital engagement. The year witnessed the rise of gamified fitness experiences, integrating cardiovascular workouts with interactive gaming, complete with performance incentives such as leaderboards and medals. Popular TikTok trends like the shy girl workout and silent walking gained traction and broad discussion.

Questionable TikTok Trends

However, 2023 was also a year of questionable TikTok trends, including hazardous practices like ‘bed rotting’, using hyaluronic acid for lip enhancement, watermelon diets, drinking marinated coke, and ‘dry scooping’ pre-workout powder without water. These trends, while generating buzz, raised concerns about the reliability of fitness and health advice on social media platforms.

AI Predicts Future Trends

Looking ahead to 2024, AI forecasts highlighted further integration of technology into health and fitness. Predictions include body-implanted fitness trackers, DNA-based personalized nutrition plans, brain-controlled fitness routines through neural technology, biomechanical enhancements such as exoskeletons, and VR for mental health therapy. The role of AI for predictive health analytics and extreme biohacking techniques also featured prominently.

Fitness Trends in 2023

In 2023, fitness technology trends included the integration of gaming technologies into fitness routines, with virtual reality headsets and AI-driven strength training standing out. The year also saw a shift in nutrition towards counting ‘Plant Points’ to encourage a more purposeful approach to eating. These trends aimed to make fitness more engaging and effective for individuals.

Survey Predicts 2024 Fitness Trends

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) released survey results for the 2024 fitness trends, which include wearable technology, worksite health promotion, and fitness programs for older adults. The survey provides a wide-ranging perspective on the top 20 fitness trends in the United States and around the world.

The predictions highlight AI’s increasing role in forecasting trends, suggesting a future where technology may significantly influence our approach to health and fitness, potentially enabling better-informed choices for long-term well-being.

0
Fitness Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health

By Safak Costu

The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

First Lady Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to SoulCycle Class

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Wo ...
@Fitness · 2 hours
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Wo ...
heart comment 0
James Brown: A Journey from Chaos to Running for Balance

By Quadri Adejumo

James Brown: A Journey from Chaos to Running for Balance
Redefining New Year’s Resolutions: A Shift from Weight Loss to Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Redefining New Year's Resolutions: A Shift from Weight Loss to Well-being
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat

By Rafia Tasleem

Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
Choosing the Right Workout Routine: A Guide to Sustainable Fitness

By Justice Nwafor

Choosing the Right Workout Routine: A Guide to Sustainable Fitness
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
50 seconds
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
2 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
2 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
2 mins
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
3 mins
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
5 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
6 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
8 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
10 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
24 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
31 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
42 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app