Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden

An Olive Garden employee in South Jersey has been confirmed positive for Hepatitis A, leading to health alerts initiated by the Gloucester County Department of Health. The alerts are specifically directed at patrons who visited the establishment between December 26 and 30, 2023. The county officials have swiftly initiated a response, teaming up with the restaurant to provide vaccinations to staff members at risk who have not been vaccinated.

Uncompromised Food Safety

Despite the alarming health crisis, the Deptford location of Olive Garden at 1500 Almonesson Road was declared free of any food safety violations, based on a thorough inspection conducted on March 17, 2023, and a subsequent re-inspection.

Olive Garden’s Proactive Measures

Olive Garden spokesperson, Brittany Baron, reiterated their commitment to safety. She stated that while the risk of Hepatitis A transmission is generally low, the company is adopting all necessary measures to ensure safety. These measures include not permitting the infected employee to resume work without a doctor’s clearance.

Recommendations from Health Officials

County health officials have strongly recommended that anyone who dined at the Olive Garden during the exposure period and is unvaccinated should consider getting a Hepatitis A vaccine within two weeks from the last exposure. Symptoms of Hepatitis A can surface two to seven weeks post-exposure, and those who are concerned are advised to reach out to their healthcare providers for further information.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

