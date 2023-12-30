Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia

The Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) of Cambodia’s Ministry of Health has issued a public health advisory ahead of the 2024 dry season. With temperatures predicted to reach a scorching 41 degrees Celsius, the CDC is urging specific precautions to protect vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Preventive Measures against the Heatwave

These precautions include seeking shade, drinking at least two liters of water a day, and avoiding dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and drinks high in caffeine and sugar. The CDC also recommends wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, taking frequent cold baths, and limiting exposure to direct sunlight to prevent health issues related to the heat.

(Read Also: Cambodian Minister Directs Government Working Group to Engage with Communities)

The Importance of Reliable Information

The public is urged to pay attention to weather forecasts and health notifications from trustworthy sources, and to recognize symptoms of heat-related illnesses like fatigue, fainting, and nausea. The CDC has also cautioned against propagating or relying on unverified health information. Nuth Sambath, president of the Institute of Medicine, Biology and Agriculture at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, has reinforced the importance of adhering to guidelines from the health ministry and not those from dubious sources.

(Read Also: Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW)

Extreme Heatwave in Northwestern Australia

Meanwhile, Northern Western Australia is bracing itself for a three-day heatwave, with temperatures likely to rise near 50 degrees Celsius in the Pilbara region. This extreme weather event has raised concerns over the heightened risk of bushfires, following recent fires in Perth and Parkerville. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for NSW, Queensland, and parts of South Australia, including thunderstorms and dangerous storms. Northwestern WA is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave, with Marble Bar registering temperatures of over 45 degrees almost daily since Christmas.

Read More